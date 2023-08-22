Pet of the week: Meet Jaxx

By Cody Dennis
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every week we feature an animal from the Humane Society of the Black Hills who’s up for adoption and this week it’s a furry friend named Jaxx.

Jaxx is a little over a year and a half and weighs about 42 pounds.

She may be shy at first, but once she warms up to you she will shower you with affection. She’s really friendly with other dogs and loves to spend time outdoors. Those looking for a dog with high-energy need look no further, Jaxx has enough for you and then some.

While she does know some basic commands like “sit” and “stay” she will need a refresher on anything more complex.

Those interested in welcoming Jaxx to their family can find her for adoption at the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

