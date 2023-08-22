One more day of hot temperatures

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) There will be little relief from the heat, as it will take a while for temperatures to cool off as more cloud cover moves into the area. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can also not be ruled out. Lows will get down into the 60s and 70s once again. With fog forming in the north-central area of western South Dakota.

Another hot day is in store for Wednesday, as highs are once again expected to be in the 90s to 100s. Clouds will gradually move in throughout the afternoon, with the chance for thunderstorms and showers increasing into the later portions of Wednesday evening. The current time frame is from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m., and nothing severe is expected at this time. Wednesday night will be in the 60s to 70s with partly cloudy skies

The unsettled weather pattern will continue into Thursday, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will generally be cooler, in the 80s to low 90s. The cooling trend will continue through Friday, as highs will be in the 70s to 80s with another chance for showers and thunderstorms. We will stay cool into the weekend, with highs only in the 60s to 70s for Saturday

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.