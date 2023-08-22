Man could face up to five life prison sentences

41-year-old James Dreamer is charged with sexual and aggravated sexual abuse in November of 2020.
By Madison Newman
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man charged with aggravated sexual abuse was in court today for an initial appearance.

41 year old James Dreamer is charged with two counts of sexual abuse and aggravated sexual abuse in November of 2020.

Dreamer is charged of attempting to engage in a sexual act, knowing the victim was unable to say no.

He was also recently arrested on two new charges, including attempted enticement of a minor, and attempted transfer of obscene images.

He pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Dreamer could face up to life in prison on all charges.

