Kids needing glasses for classes

Approximately 80% of learning comes from visual cues, according to optometrists.org
By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Children going back to school are loading their backpacks with all of the essentials. One of those must-haves might be a pair of glasses.

The importance of eye care and education runs hand in hand.

Approximately eighty percent of learning comes from visual cues, according to optometrists.org.

Because of this, optometrists recommend regular eye exams need to start when kids are preschool age.

“They’re just starting school, of course, you’d want them to start - your children to start out on a good foot being able to see the board and whatever the teacher is trying to teach them. If they’re not able to do that, of course, that’s not good,” said Jake Smith, owner of Pillen Optical.

Signs that a child might need glasses in or out of the classroom include squinting, rubbing their eyes, headaches, or behavioral changes.

“Sometimes behaviors will come up because they don’t realize they need glasses and they don’t see very well, and so then everything makes it harder for them and they just think - Oh, I’m not smart enough to get this. It’s actually not the case. They just can’t see what they need to see,” said Jessica Gaudino, RN.

Regardless of age, eye doctors recommend checkups if there have been any changes in vision for better or worse.

