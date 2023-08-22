2023 Miss Range Days Rodeo Carrissa Barrett says she always wanted to be rodeo queen

By Alena Neves
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Caputa, South Dakota native Carrissa Barrett was just crowned 2023 Miss Range Days Rodeo on Saturday, August 19 at the Central States Fair located in the heart of Rapid City.

Barrett says she’s excited to wear the crown because it was something she has always wanted to do since she was little, “In rodeos, I first started in barrel racing when I was 14 and then I met all the rodeo queens and I was like wow, I really want to be one of those queens you know, and so I started taking lessons and started competing in my first queen pageants and I’ve actually held two titles before this one.”

Barrett, who is 18 years old has been quite busy to be so young, having already won two previous titles in just a few short years, Miss Jr. Faith Stock Show and the Jr. Miss South Dakota Rodeo. In her spare time, Carrissa enjoys spending time on her family’s 3rd generation ranch. Barrett adds that her upbringing didn’t really prepare her for pageants but still credits her parents, Casey and Mary Barrett for helping guide her along the way in loving the Western lifestyle, from rodeos to horses and showmanship. Casey also said she feels really fortunate that her mom is a hairstylist because she helps her with her own makeup and hair.

Barrett is an active member of girl scouts where she has achieved many outstanding awards and says she strives to make life beautiful for herself and for others. If you want to see her in action attend the Range Days Rodeo shows at the Central States Fair tonight and tomorrow at 7 p.m. or catch Carrissa at the Stock Show or next year’s “Days of 76″.

