Turning the clock back: 100 Years of the evolution of public education to be celebrated in Rapid City

Recognizing Rapid City High School 100 years ago
By Alena Neves
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This year marks the 100th birthday of a longstanding landmark of a historical educational building in Rapid City. Built-in 1923, Rapid City High School has tested the hands of time and is still in use to this very day.

This complex, although surviving many changes and a fire, stands just as stately as its rich memorable path. This century marks an opportunity to honor a building that has had 100 years of educating children and creating generational memories for the community.

Information Media Specialist Sarah Gross, the visionary behind the celebratory project says, “The goal is to create events in which our community can reminisce and relive pride in the educational experiences and more, that we received here. These experiences were centered in our various school buildings over those years. Further, this will be an event that encompasses all people of the Rapid City community in an uplifting, unifying atmosphere.”

Planning stages are in place now to recognize the history and significance of Rapid City High School (RCHS) says Gross. “The historical path are other school buildings that were and are an integral part of the Rapid City community. The 100 Years of Rapid City Public Schools project encompasses the past while looking forward to the future. We look forward to working with the Rapid City community and will invite participation in the planning, funding, promotion, and enjoyment of the 100 Years of Rapid City Public Schools.” There is a planned 100th-year birthday party on October 8th, 2023 with multiple presentations in the historic theatre at RCHS and a film festival featuring all 23 current school buildings on February 10th, 2024. Students from each of the various buildings will create many of the films, says Gross.

