From “Superhero Sanitarium to Couch Potato”: Homestake announces Acts of “Getting Our Acts Together”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Homestake Opera House is partnering for the second year in a row with Belle Fourche Community Theatre and the Matthews Opera House to present “Getting Our Acts Together” an evening of one act.

Thomas Golden, Executive Director of The Home Stake Opera House says “Each theatre company will prepare a one-act play and the three will perform August 25-27, each night at a different venue culminating with the Sunday matinee on the 27th at the Homestake Opera House. This event started last year and proved to be a great success for all three venues.” Tickets are available at the door and more information can be found by visiting any of the respective websites.

Golden says the opera house is also gearing up for a busy end of the Summer show with a vibrant lineup of shows starting with the Comedy Festival from September 22-23 from stand-up to sketch comedy. Also, in the fall the opera house will welcome National Country Music artist and Broadway legend Gary Morris to the stage as he brings his vocal mastery to the opera house on October 21. Golden says that’s a really big show and recommends you get your tickets now.

Much more to come says Golden for the rest of the year and invites folks to see what’s next on our stage and reserve your seat now.

