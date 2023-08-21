RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a condition that afflicts 80 million people, with men affected more than women, hair loss. Hhair loss experts say treatments are not what they used to be and it’s never too late to regrow your hair.

By the age 50, between 30 and 60 percent of women will be affected by hair loss and 85% of men will experience balding, but now that’s becoming a thing of the past says one Rapid City Dermatologist. Dr. Lycia Thornburg, Dermatologist at The Skin Institute in Rapid City says, “In the past we had hair transplantation but now we have technology from red light modalities that prevent hair follicles from scarring over as the hair is falling out and the new hair is growing in you can use a red light device to prevent it from scarring over so that’s something new as well that patients can use and there are many different companies that offer red light technology.”

Highlighting August as National Hair Loss Month is important says Thornburg, because it allows people get to the roots of alopecia earlier and take action, “Hair loss can happen in their early twenties for people and so it’s important for them to have options.”

Hair Loss Expert and Spokesperson for Viviscal, Dr. Suchismita (Tia) Paul says, depending on the causes of the hair loss, there’s still a number of things people can do at home, “so number 1, boost your vitamin intake, there are hair growth supplements, next up, it’s important to nourish your hair from within eating a diet rich in protein can help with hair growth.” Paul also suggests shampooing every other day to prevent buildup on the hair follicle and scrubbing the scalp, “Exfoliate and get rid of dead skin and finally using a thickening serum that can also hydrate the hair itself.”

Thornburg says there are many products on the market but for those still at a loss for hair, she has a 3-step injection procedure she recommends for certain cases, “PRP, plasma protein treatment that a person can undergo where they draw some of the blood, take off the layer that’s rich in the plasma rich protein and it helps to stimulate hair growth and so that’s something else that can be done.” Thornburg says with PRP, plasma blood is injected in the actual hair loss in the scalp and so far the procedure has had a 70 to 90% success rate.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.