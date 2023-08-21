A hot and dry forecast is on tap for Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Tonight’s temperatures will be mild to warm, as lows will only get down into the 60s and 70s. Thin clouds carrying spotty light showers and some fog could develop in areas north of Meade County.

Tuesday’s forecast holds some major concerns for those returning for the first day of classes. Highs will range from the 90s to the low 100s, with a few spotty thunderstorms possible later in the afternoon.

Those attending their first day of school in Rapid City can expect a high of 98 degrees. To protect your kids and yourself from the heat, drink water to stay adequately hydrated. Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day. If you do have to go outside, wear a hat and sunscreen, and seek shade. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing made from natural fibers like cotton and linen. Allow yourself plenty of time to rest and avoid heavy activities like sports and gardening. Pets should also not be walked during the afternoon and should remain in grassy areas when outdoors to avoid burning their paws

You can keep yourself cool by using damp towels containing ice, putting your feet in cool water, taking cool showers, blocking out the sun at home during the day by closing curtains and blinds, and canceling or postponing outings. If you absolutely must go out, stay in the shade and take plenty of water with you.

I am expecting more heat advisories and warnings to be put into place for most of the region tomorrow. In addition to Tuesday’s forecast evening time, temperatures will only get down into the upper 60s to low 70s, which will make sleeping uncomfortable and not allow the body to relax from the heat.

Wednesday’s highs are likely to be in the upper 80s in higher elevations and the low 100s out toward the plains and grasslands. The hope is that increasing cloud cover throughout the day will hopefully stunt temperatures as the chance for isolated or scattered thunderstorms increases throughout the afternoon.

Slightly “cooler” but more seasonable temperatures are expected Thursday and into the weekend as that ridge breaks down, leaving us with a near-daily chance for isolated to scattered thunderstorms. By Monday, highs are expected to climb back into the 90s.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.