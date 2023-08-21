First Jamie Zepp Memorial Ride starts strong

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday
By Cody Dennis
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:26 AM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Sunday, former KOTA Territory and Black Hills Fox sports director Jamie Zepp was honored with a motorcycle run. This was the first Memorial Ride held for Zepp with all proceeds from the event going toward the Jamie Zepp Scholarship.

This scholarship awards $4,000 to a qualifying student from Central High School and has been going since shortly after Zepp passed away.

Jamie’s father Jerry says he was approached by two of Jamie’s high school friends who wanted to do something to remember their friend. They later decided the ride should be a fundraiser for the Jamie Zepp Scholarship.

Jerry says that events like the one held Sunday have helped him keep the memory of his son alive.

“It really has, it really has, it’s really touching and he was beloved in this community for all that he did when he was with KOTA and KEVN,” said Jerry Zepp.

Jerry says he plans to continue to host these rides every year and hopes to see them grow with each year passing.

