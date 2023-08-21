Decades-long best friends celebrate their 100th birthdays together

Alice and Ranna have been best friends since the 1940s. (SOURCE: KPHO)
By Tianna Morimoto and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:59 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SUN CITY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - The party of the century took place for two women who recently turned 100 in Arizona on Sunday.

Dozens of friends and family of Alice and Ranna flew to Sun City from around the country for the celebration.

Alice turned 100 on Sunday, while Ranna hits the milestone in January. The two have been best friends since the 1940s. They have seen a lot in their decades of friendship and have many memories together.

Although Alice may be 100 years old now, she said she doesn’t feel much different from when she was 99.

“There’s no change. I still sleep, I still eat, I eat a lot,” she said. “But the big change is I don’t run around or do very much.”

