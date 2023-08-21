The City of Lead is taking steps to enhance children safety

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When it comes to sending your children off to school, ensuring their safety is the number one priority. The City of Lead is actively taking steps to create a secure environment by allowing children to walk across the street safely.

Lead City commissioners and law enforcement officials are prioritizing children’s safety by working to establish a crosswalk for students. This comes after the South Dakota Department of Transportation didn’t see Highway 14-A as a high-enough traffic zone to warrant a crosswalk, according to one city commissioner.

“We are deciding as a City Commission to pay to put the sidewalk in on the other side of the highway. So we’re able to put a crosswalk there. So all of those improvements in that area would come would be coming out of our general budget,” said Lead City Commissioner Kayla Klein.

The City Commission approved an estimated $8,000 from Mehlberg Construction to build an L Shaped sidewalk along Highway 14-A on the opposite side of the school.

Law enforcement and SDOT have compromised on a plan to build the short sidewalk that’s needed to establish a crosswalk.

“Right now, it’s just a small sidewalk on the Fairview side to where people walking for school that lives up in the Hearst area; first, second, and third street area, they can just walk across Fairview they’ll have that crosswalk to crosswalk,” said Lead Police Chief Robert Williams.

Police noticed that when middle and high school kids finish their classes, they have to cross a busy highway to get home, which is a safety hazard.

“We’ve got some LED displays signs that go up for speed limits, so mainly to get people to slow down in that area right there not only for the school kids but for pedestrians,’ said Williams.

Plans are for the crosswalk to be completed before the Lead-Deadwood School District starts its school year.

