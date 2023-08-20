Westbound I-90 nighttime closures scheduled at Exit 37

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 90 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 21 through Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. The closure is necessary for the removal of the old Exit 37 overpass bridge. Interstate traffic will be routed around the closure via the exit 37 ramps.

This work is part of the fourth phase of a four-phase project to reconstruct the exit 37 interchange on I-90, near Sturgis. Phase four work also includes grading on Pleasant Valley Road at exit 37, removal of median crossovers, and construction of a new median crossover.

This project involves several tasks, including the reconstruction of the exit 37 interchange, grading and paving the eastbound section of I-90 from west of exit 37 to the Tilford Port of Entry, extending drainage structures, installing pipe culverts, setting up a commercial vehicle electronic screening system, and building a new port of entry facility.

Phase one of the project included the construction of a center bent for the new bridge at exit 37 and grading of the new exit 37 westbound off-ramp and eastbound on and off ramps. Phase two included work in the westbound lanes and median of I-90 to replace drainage culverts, extend box culverts, begin the installation of the commercial vehicle screening system, construct Exit 37 westbound on and off ramps, continue with the construction of the new exit 37 overpass bridge (Pleasant Valley Road), and demolition of the existing port of entry building and beginning construction of the new port of entry building. Phase three included the replacement of drainage culverts and box culvert extensions as well as grading and paving of the eastbound lanes on I-90 from west of exit 37 to the port of entry, completion of the interchange at exit 37, completion of the commercial vehicle electronic screening system, reconstructing the westbound off-ramp and eastbound on-ramp at exit 40, and completion of the new port of entry building.

The prime contractor on the $35 million project is Complete Concrete, Inc. of Rapid City. The project is scheduled for completion by Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

For more information, please view the project website at https://dot.sd.gov/meadecounty-021g.

