More than $380,000 worth of cocaine seized off bus from Mexico

CBP officers in Texas discovered nearly 50 pounds of cocaine on a commercial bus.
CBP officers in Texas discovered nearly 50 pounds of cocaine on a commercial bus.(US Customs and Border Protection via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:02 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROMA, Texas (CNN) - U.S. Customs Officers in Texas found nearly two dozen packages of cocaine on a commercial bus.

The agency says officers came across the drugs on August 12.

The bus entered the Roma International Bridge in Roma, Texas.

Officers conducted a canine and non-intrusive inspection and found 22 packages totaling to almost 50 pounds of cocaine.

CBP says that amount has a street value of more than $380,000.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Area Schools are adding early release to the schedule this year
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
A $1 Michigan home described as 'world's cheapest home' hits the market.
‘World’s cheapest home’ listed for sale for $1
Former district 35 Senator Jessica Castleberry
Former South Dakota Senator resigns after AG press conference
Take a blast to the past and learn how tractors helped pave the way for the agriculture industry.
Hear the rumble of tractors at the annual Threshing Bee

Latest News

Westbound I-90 nighttime closures scheduled at Exit 37
“Maui Ola: A Benefit Concert for Maui” will showcase musicians, celebrities, community leaders,...
Maui Ola: Musicians, artists come together at benefit concert for victims of Hawaii wildfires
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary moves “very near” to Mexico’s Baja coast packing deadly rainfall
Crews returning to Jackson Blvd to repair water line