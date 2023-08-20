Dangerous heat returns on Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Throughout the day and into the evening, smoke will linger; at times, it may even be dense. Tonight will remain cool, in the 50s to 60s, with mostly cloudy skies.

Widespread hot temperatures can be expected Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The hottest temperatures will be on the plains east of the Black Hills into south-central South Dakota.

Breaking down the forecast for Monday, a building ridge will slide to the east, allowing hot temperatures to return over the next couple of days. Highs on Monday will jump into the 90s and low 100s, and skies will gradually clear during the early morning hours, leaving no relief from the heat during the hottest part of the day. If possible, make sure to dress in loose-fitting clothes, keep hydrated, and take frequent breaks. Evening temperatures will drop into the 60s, with a few locations possibly staying in the low 70s. Clear skies and a light breeze should allow for some slow but brief relief.

The heat will continue into Tuesday as many head back for the first day of school. Sparse cloud cover could be seen throughout the morning and afternoon. However, it will do little to stop temperatures from climbing into the 90s and low 100s.

Wednesday’s highs are likely to be in the upper 80s in higher elevations and the low 100s out toward the plains and grasslands. The hope is that increasing cloud cover throughout the day will hopefully stunt temperatures as the chance for isolated or scattered thunderstorms increases throughout the afternoon.

Cooler temperatures are expected Thursday and into the weekend as that ridge breaks down, leaving us with a near-daily chance for isolated to scattered thunderstorms.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.