Crews returning to Jackson Blvd to repair water line

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Utility maintenance crews will be repairing a water line break at 1010 Jackson Boulevard next Monday and Tuesday. Northbound traffic on Jackson Boulevard in the affected area will be reduced to one lane beginning tomorrow (Friday) afternoon with traffic restrictions remaining in place through next week.

Businesses and residents in the affected area will be notified by crews on Friday about potential water service disruptions during repair work. The impacted area encompasses the east side of Jackson Boulevard and may affect service to the apartment complex on Shaver Street as well as businesses between Clearview Street and W. Kansas City Street. Officials anticipate that water service to the affected area will be impacted for around three hours.

After repairs are completed by City utility maintenance crews, contractors will replace the concrete in the affected road area which will result in traffic restrictions extending through next week.

The area where repairs were made to the water line last month is the same one that was being worked on. Officials have stated that the water main in this area is old and in poor condition, so repairs will continue until the service line can be replaced.

