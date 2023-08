RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 20 inch Walleye reeled in by Wyatt Holman. If you would like to be featured on Big Ol’ Fish send in your picture by using the submit photos link on the website. Make sure and give us the full name of the person who caught the fish, what kind of fish it is, how big it is, and where it was caught.

