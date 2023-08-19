Rapid City Area Schools are adding early release to the schedule this year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Schools across the state have opened the doors for students for the school year. But one change made by the Rapid City Area School District ahead of their start date will take some stress away from teachers.

It was announced in January that RCAS will begin an early release for students on the first Friday of every month. The time students will be released varies by school but ranges from 12:45 to 1 pm.

In a post on Facebook RCAS stated the reasoning for the change was “Early release was added to the calendar released to the public in January of this year. The early release has been added back to the calendar for our teachers. They requested extra planning, training/certification time.”

Rapid City area schools officially begin class on Monday.

Download the KOTA News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.