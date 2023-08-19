How animals at the Central States Fair are surviving the heat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The first day of the Central State Fair has arrived and it’s a hot one.

With temperatures reaching up to one hundred degrees, it is difficult to stay cool.

The fair hosts their annual livestock show, and the showmen and coordinators are doing all they can to look out for the animals.

Show coordinator for the Central States Fair, Paige Lehrkamp is one of the officials making sure animals are hydrated and have plenty of circulation in the barn.

Lehrkamp said she and other officials are paying close attention to keeping doors shut to keep cool air in and have propped up Port-A-Cool evaporative fans. The industrial-sized fan will pull hot air through a soaked filter where the water evaporates and cools the air.

Preparing a plan for outdoor livestock can make things a little easier.

“Most people run fans on their animals whether that’s their goats their hogs or their cattle just to help keep them cool, but pretty much just rinsing them as many times as we can. Keeping them cool, keeping their bedding cool, just doing everything we can just so they can survive the day just like we’re trying to,” Lehrkamp said.

Lehrkamp said it is especially important to be monitoring your animals inside or out during heat like this.

