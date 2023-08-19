The hottest day of the year for Rapid City kicks off the Central States Fair

By Juliana Alford
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:42 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Central States Fair is the biggest fair west of the Missouri River, according to the State Department of Tourism.

It brings in thousands of people from throughout the neighboring states many showing off their prized livestock.

Although it was the hottest day of the year for Rapid City, this didn’t stop people from coming down to celebrate the opening.

This annual event brings in thousands of visitors and locals and is one of the biggest events for Rapid City, which means there is something for everyone.

“We’ve got free entertainment, we’ve got all kinds of vendors, great fair food, and we know it’s warm out, but grab yourself a fresh squeezed lemonade or Pepsi and come out and enjoy the Central States Fair with us,” said Ron Jeffries, general manager, Central States Fair.

This year, carnival rides, animals, fair food, and shows will be in Rapid City till the 26th.

