Double dog dare you to head to the pool with your pup

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One of Rapid City’s most popular summer events is set to return when the Humane Society of the Black Hills hosts the eighth annual Wags and Waves fundraiser Sunday, August 20 from 2-4 p.m. at the City’s Jimmy Hilton pool at Sioux Park.

Tails wagging, tongues panting, nose-to-nose greetings, and tennis ball and frisbee chasing will be just some of the attractions.

A $10 donation per animal is requested at the gate and proceeds support the Humane Society of the Black Hills, supporting the care of more than 5,000 animals. The public is also encouraged to drop off donations of pet food. Pet owners wishing to purchase advance tickets can go online to the Humane Society of the Black Hills’ Facebook page.

For more information about the event, contact the Humane Society at 605-394-4170.

There are a few guidelines to follow for the event. Firstly, dogs must remain under the supervision and control of their owners at all times. While dogs are allowed to swim freely, humans are not permitted to enter the water above knee level. Lastly, owners are kindly requested to clean up after their pets to maintain a tidy and hygienic pool area.

It’s unknown if cats – even the cool cats of the town – can take part, but they’d be wise to ‘swim at their own risk’.

Whether it’s more fun for the dogs or their owners is up for debate. Canine swimmers can be seen retrieving balls and frisbees; many will be diving in for a cool dip from the poolside or chasing and splashing each other. Others spend time on the sidelines, meeting new canine friends during an afternoon of canine cavorting.

“This event is always our biggest summer fundraiser and the experiences keep people in the community talking throughout the year,” said Cassie Sloan, marketing and volunteer coordinator for the Humane Society of the Black Hills. “It’s a blast and a win-win for everyone. It’s a great way for the dogs to cool off and donations from the event support the shelter’s programs.”

The Jimmy Hilton Sioux Park Pool closes to the public after Saturday, Aug. 19.

“The Wags and Waves event is always a great event and there is a lot of interest in the community,” said Jeff Biegler, City Parks and Recreation director. “It’s a great way to end the summer pool season. The dogs and their owners have a lot of fun with it.”

Biegler says the pool will be drained for the season after the event.

