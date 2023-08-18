Residents in the Piedmont annexation area are pushing back against the city

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Residents in an area set for possible annexation into the City of Piedmont are pushing back.

The proposed property includes areas along Chimmney Canyon Road, Piedmont Meadows Road, and Sidney Stage Road. The annexation site north of the city includes nine residential homes, five businesses, and an apartment complex.

While the City of Piedmont is interested in working with residents on what the land will be used for with the annexation the main issues residents bring up concerns with water and the impact of new zoning.

Keith Swett a land owner in the original planned annexation stated “It’s just confusing from a timing perspective, that they would want to zone this particular area in order to prevent a threat that we don’t see, I mean you ask the neighbors and stuff in the proposed area and we’re not seeing a lot of threats that the, evidently the board of trustees is seeing.”

That threat, according to the city of Piedmont is urban sprawl.

Philip Anderson, President of the Piedmont Board of Trustees stated “Residential growth does not pay for itself, no matter what people say. You have to have commercial and retail to provide the services you need... that’s why we’re looking at development, to keep the suburban sprawl from happening.”

Anderson added his main goal is to protect existing residents, and with no jobs in the Piedmont Valley area ... Piedmont may not see the same proposed growth as Rapid City.. Adding that after a developer put in apartments in he’s worried that any future apartment complexes will go vacant, stating " As I said there are no jobs out here.. so people are coming out here and we are concerned that these apartments, these extra apartment houses will end up going back to the government, and be turned into Title 8 housing.. well do we need more title 8 housing.. not necessarily.... we’re not promoting a welfare seed out here.”

Swett also stated that the annexation is a process “It’s a two-step process, the first step they went through with they had to make a change to the proposed area, they went to Meade County for the unplatted and agricultural area, and Meade County voted that down so now it’s an even smaller footprint that they are trying to continue to follow through with.” Swett added, “I’m opposing the annexation on the grounds it’s not in the city or the remaining resident’s best interest at this time.”

As for timelines, the next public meeting will be coming up soon as both Swett and Anderson have urged Piedmont Residents and those in the proposed annexed area to attend a public meeting on the annexation which be held on August 29th at 6:30 pm in the Piedmont American Legion.

