Not as Hot this Weekend, but the Heat Returns Next Week

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight we will see temperatures drop into the low 70s and upper 60s across the area with mostly clear skies. The end of the heat comes tomorrow where we see high temperatures in the 80s in Rapid City with mostly sunny skies. Sunday is looking even nicer with partly sunny skies and temperatures struggling to get out of the 70s in the afternoon. Some storms might work their way through the region Saturday night and into Sunday morning, which allows for those temperatures to stay lower on Sunday.

Starting off the work week on Monday, we will see temperatures rebound into the low 90s through much of Western SD and NE WY with highs getting in the low to mid 90s with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday starts the school year for RCAS and temperatures are not letting up with highs in the mid to upper 90s with the possibility of the triple digits not being ruled out. Wednesday we return to the low 90s by the afternoon with completely sunny skies. Thursday of next week isolated thunderstorms become a possibility in the afternoon, limiting our temperatures to the 80s. Friday, this trend continues with 80s for highs and isolated thunderstorms possible.

