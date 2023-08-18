Healthwatch: Myths about sunburns and sunscreen

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the hottest days of the Summer upon us it can be important to remember to apply sunscreen and avoid staying in the sun too long. This week on Healthwatch we are joined by Dr. Siri Knutsen-Larson with Monument Dermatology to discuss common myths and facts about sunburns.

She started off by explaining how common skin cancer is and how easy it can be to develop the disease.

“Skin Cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S., and it only takes one blistering sunburn during childhood or adolescence to nearly double a person’s chance of developing melanoma later in life. While sunburns are thought to be short-term concerns, there are also long-term risks to sun exposure,” said Knutsen-Larson.

She then discussed which forms of sunscreen and protections are better than others.

“Physical blockers are ingredients like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide. Physical blockers also include light-weight breathable clothing, wide-brimmed hats, and sunglasses,” said Knutsen-Larson.

She then addressed a myth that people with darker skin are less susceptible to sunburns.

“You may have heard that getting a suntan or having a darker complexion means you don’t need to worry about skin cancer. Well, that’s a myth. Regardless of your skin tone, anyone can get skin cancer. People with naturally darker skin produce more melanin which does provide some additional sun defense. But it doesn’t mean dark-skinned people are fully protected from developing skin cancer,” said Knutsen-Larson.

Lastly, she went over the difference between spray sunscreen and lotion sunscreen.

“The best way to prevent skin cancer is wearing a sunscreen with broad-spectrum coverage. and finally, sunscreen in a spray is just as effective as sunscreen in a lotion. That said, sprays can be hard to put on evenly and it can be difficult to get enough sunscreen on using a spray. Lotion is more predictable because you can see and feel where it goes. Because of that, lotion tends to be a better choice for reliable sun protection,” said Knutsen-Larson.

This has been your KEVN Healthwatch, be sure to check in here next week for more health tips.

