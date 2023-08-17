UPDATE: names released in Pennington County fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Whitewood, S.D. woman has been identified as the person who died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash one mile south of Rapid City, S.D.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2016 Harley Davidson trike was traveling south on Neck Yoke Road when, for an unknown reason, it left the road to the right. The trike entered the ditch and became airborne for a brief period of time. The passenger became separated from the trike road to the right. The trike entered the ditch and became airborne for a brief period of time. The passenger became separated from the trike, but the driver remained on it, which came to rest in the ditch.

The driver, Paul Gangelhoff, age 78, sustained minor injuries, he was not wearing a helmet. The passenger, Jacqueline Gangelhoff, age 66, sustained fatal injuries, was also not wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.