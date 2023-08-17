UPDATE: names released in Pennington County fatal crash

(KOSA)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Whitewood, S.D. woman has been identified as the person who died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash one mile south of Rapid City, S.D.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2016 Harley Davidson trike was traveling south on Neck Yoke Road when, for an unknown reason, it left the road to the right. The trike entered the ditch and became airborne for a brief period of time. The passenger became separated from the trike road to the right. The trike entered the ditch and became airborne for a brief period of time. The passenger became separated from the trike, but the driver remained on it, which came to rest in the ditch.

The driver, Paul Gangelhoff, age 78, sustained minor injuries, he was not wearing a helmet. The passenger, Jacqueline Gangelhoff, age 66, sustained fatal injuries, was also not wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reckless joyride leaves one dead
Taco Bell is celebrating the liberation of the Taco Tuesday trademark.
Taco Bell celebrates liberation of Taco Tuesday trademark by offering to pick up your taco tab
Some students will automatically get awarded part of the grant to help with supplies.
World famous rock band helping South Dakota college students
Pennington County fatal crash
KTTC
Man on his way to Sturgis Rally arrested for terrorist threats

Latest News

New program can help paraprofessionals get their teaching degree for less
David Johnson art work displayed at Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City.
The Dahl Art Center hosts a new emerging visual artist display
Jamie Zepp to be remembered with scholarship ride
Sports anchor remembered with scholarship memorial ride
Exit blocked after semi crashed onto train, details and injuries unclear.
Semi driver killed in Sturgis crash