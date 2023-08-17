Second Hand goods raise money to support The Club for Boys

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s National Thrift Shop Day and we are celebrating in the studio with The Club for Boys in Rapid City. The Thrift Store, benefitting The Club for Boys is a way to help young boys by providing an alternative place for kids to work after school or on the weekends as opposed to being by themselves.

Candace Lehmann, who works with The Club says, “The Thrift Store is an outreach program for young men in our community so we have a lot of programs that we offer at the Club like outreach programs, homework help which is wonderful with school coming up and the thrift store is another program where 100 percent of the donations goes back to the programs for the boys.” Kaylee Wood, also from The Club for Boys brought along some current items for purchase at the Thrift Store. Wood along with Lehmann both wearing very colorful summer finds from the Thrift Store along with Kaylee’s specialty hat, “It’s available and for sale, a vintage Stetson royal deluxe so it’s very vintage and very hard to find and the store that sold that hat isn’t open anymore and is for sale now.”

The Club for Boys serves over 1,300 boys a year from Rapid City and the surrounding area. Founded in 1958, the Rapid City Club for Boys is dedicated to providing positive experiences that develop self-esteem and character in a caring, safe, and fun environment for all boys. The Club for Boys is committed to helping all boys meet their needs today so they can fulfill their potential tomorrow. The Club fulfills many needs in the lives of the boys in the community and has been a consistent, positive influence on the lives of over 39,000 different boys throughout the years.

Candace Lehmann of The Club for Boys says, “The Club is much more than a place for recreation with an emphasis placed on everyday guidance. Every boy is presented with an equal opportunity and is encouraged and directed by trained, professional staff members to develop to his fullest capacity. Programs are designed to help boys of all ages increase their knowledge and skills year-round.”

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.