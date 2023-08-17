NYC bans use of TikTok on city-owned phones, joining federal government, majority of states

FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cellphone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston.
FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cellphone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:12 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has directed its employees to delete TikTok from their city-issued phones, joining the federal government and more than half of U.S. states in banning the use of the Chinese-owned social media app on government-owned devices.

“While social media is great at connecting New Yorkers with one another and the city, we have to ensure we are always using these platforms in a secure manner,” Jonah Allon, a spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams, said in a statement Thursday.

Allon said the city’s top information security officials determined that TikTok posed a security threat to the city’s technical networks and directed the app’s removal from city-owned devices within 30 days.

The federal government ordered employees to delete TikTok from government-issued cellphones earlier this year amid concerns that its parent company, ByteDance, could give user data to the Chinese government. More than half of U.S. states have enacted similar bans.

New York state has prohibited the use of TikTok on state-owned devices since 2020 with some exceptions for promotional accounts.

TikTok officials have said that fears that the app’s use could pose cybersecurity risks are unfounded. There was no immediate response after a message seeking comment on the New York City ban was sent to a TikTok spokesperson.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exit blocked after semi crashed onto train, details and injuries unclear.
Semi driver killed in Sturgis crash
Reckless joyride leaves one dead
UPDATE: names released in Pennington County fatal crash
Some students will automatically get awarded part of the grant to help with supplies.
World famous rock band helping South Dakota college students
Taco Bell is celebrating the liberation of the Taco Tuesday trademark.
Taco Bell celebrates liberation of Taco Tuesday trademark by offering to pick up your taco tab

Latest News

A sixth person has died after a house exploded in Plum, Pennsylvania, last weekend. (KDKA, RING...
Sixth person dies after Pennsylvania house explosion
FILE - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari appear at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time...
Britney Spears’ husband seeks financial support, says in divorce filing their split came weeks ago
Christy Aufdemorte is accused of abusing the dogs that were being groomed at her business.
GRAPHIC: Groomer accused of abusing dogs
Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, died Tuesday following childbirth complications.
Paramedic dies of childbirth complications after giving birth to healthy baby boy
Elena Penaloza scratched her way to an instant $1 million win as she uncovered the 16th of 20...
‘Itchy palms’ lead to woman winning $1 million on scratch-off game