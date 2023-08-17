Not as hot today, but Record Heat likely Friday!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures won’t be quite as warm today in wake of yesterday’s cold front. Look for highs in the 80s with winds shifting to the southeast. We will still see some hazy skies from the Canadian, Montana, Oregon and California fires, but that haze will likely shift east tonight and Friday.

A strong ridge of high pressure builds over us Friday. This means 100+ degree temps, and in fact some record high temperatures, including Rapid City. Tomorrow’s record high in town is 102, 104 at the airport. Both are in jeopardy, especially because downslope, bone dry westerly winds will drop humidity levels to near 10% in spots.

This weekend will start hot and end cooler, with a slight chance of thunderstorms Saturday night as a weak disturbance moves overhead.

The strong heat dome will center itself over Missouri next week. Although we’ll be on the northwest edge of the ridge, temperatures will still be above normal and we’ll see mostly dry conditions. Look for highs in the 90s as kids head back to school next week.

