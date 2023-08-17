Mixology at Home: Fudge Cocktail

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - I’m not always venturous when I visit new bars, many times sticking with the tried-and-true Old Fashioned.

But I was recently at a bar on Mackinac Island, the Pink Pony, and tasted what the bar calls the Mackinac Island Fudge Cocktail. Now, it really is an after-dinner treat; a dessert cocktail. Not sure if it tastes like fudge, my pitiful palate and all, but it is worth making.

It has five ingredients, four of which I stock in my home bar. Unfortunately, I don’t have Dorda double chocolate liqueur so I’m making a slight substitute. This drink is good enough that if you add these ingredients to your home bar you will use them, repeatedly.

In a shaker with ice, add a half ounce of Frangelico, an ounce of Trader Vic’s white chocolate liqueur, an ounce of Dorda double chocolate liqueur, and two ounces of whipped vodka.

That’s four ingredients. The fifth ingredient? It wasn’t on the menu but a Pink Pony bartender told me they add a half ounce of Bailey’s Irish Cream to give it more of a creamy taste. It pays to talk to the bartender about their drinks.

Shake and strain into a martini glass that has chocolate syrup drizzled along the inside.

Then sit back and enjoy your dessert.

By the way, you don’t need to use specific brands. Find the brands you like and can afford.

