Heat Advisory in Effect for Tomorrow in most Locations

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:32 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight we will see warmer conditions. A few places are not going to get out of the 70s overnight tonight. We will see those clear skies that we have seen all day today last into the overnight hours. Tomorrow a few clouds do develop and move over the area, but mostly sunny skies remain. A heat advisory does take effect at noon for areas along the South Dakota Plains. This includes all areas surrounding the Black Hills. Rapid City is included in this heat advisory. triple digits will be widespread across the area tomorrow. 101 will be the high temperature in Rapid City, with heat index values exceeding that. We could see temperatures as high as 108 on the far SD Plains. These will be the hottest temperatures that we have seen all summer long.

Saturday won’t be as hot as Friday will be. High temperatures stay in the low 90s near Rapid City and in the 80s in portions of the Hills. Mostly sunny skies do continue with these warmer temperatures. Saturday night a storm system will impact some locations with the chance for storms increasing overnight Saturday and into Sunday. Sunday we will be left with some clouds around, making it our cloudiest day of the week. Temperatures on Sunday will not get out of the mid 80s in most spots. Monday we warm right back into the low 90s by the afternoon. A few spots will stay in the 80s through the afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday sunny skies will remain and temperatures in the low to mid 90s are expected in Rapid City.

