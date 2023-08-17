The Dahl Art Center hosts a new emerging visual artist display

David Johnson art work displayed at Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City.(KOTA)
By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:02 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Dahl Arts Center is hosting a new exhibition by emerging visual artist David Johnson.

The exhibit “The Poetry of Art: The Poetry and Visual Art of David Johnson” showcases each visual piece with a poem.

Johnson’s interest in art was revived in 2014 after teaching for 30 years in Butte, Montana. Johnson’s choice of media creates a strong connection to nature and the outdoors.

Other than teaching English, Johnson spent 25 years as a carpenter becoming an expert on wood finishes.

“I was an English Teacher for many years, and so I feel art and poetry go hand in hand. So, after I do a piece I’ll spend some time with it, hang it up in my studio, and then I’ll write a poem,” Johnson said.

A reception for David Johnson and his art will take place tomorrow from 5-7 p.m. at Bruce H. Lein Cultural Café & Gallery in The Dahl Arts Center.

