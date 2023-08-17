Colorado woman pleads guilty to kidnapping charges

Karla Alejandro Lopez Gutierrez of Colorado is charged with kidnapping, carjacking, and aiding and abetting in Red Shirt, South Dakota.
By Kate Robinson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Colorado woman plead guilty in federal court today for her role in the kidnapping of an FBI agent.

Karla Alejandro Lopez Gutierrez is charged with kidnapping, carjacking, and aiding and abetting in Red Shirt, South Dakota. Lopez Gutierrez is accused of kidnapping a Federal Bureau Investigations Victim Specialist in May of 2022. She is also charged with the use of a firearm during a crime of violence, which in this case was carjacking.

During her initial appearance in August of 2022, Lopez Gutierrez plead not guilty to the charges but changed her plea in court today due to a plea agreement. Even if the court finds she did not actively participate in all charges against her, she could still be found guilty on charges of aiding and abetting, and holding the victim for ransom.

She faces up to life in prison.

