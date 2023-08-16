YMCA celebrates new teen center opening

The program aims to offer teens with entertaining, enriching activities.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:42 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The YMCA of Rapid City expands its after-school programs by opening its Y Teen Center.

An open house to reveal the center will be Friday afternoon from 3-6 p.m.

The Y Teen Center at 830 Quincy Street will offer enriching activities and skill training for teens.

Some activities include photography, videography, screen printing embroidery, graphic arts and design, heat press, silkscreen, and a wide range of apparel and other items according to the YMCA.

Chief executive officer of the YMCA for Rapid City, Keiz Larson said this three-story house creates a safe space for teens.

“It’s going to allow for cooking classes, financial development, job skill interviewing. We really hope for teens to expand and grow,” Larson said.

The Y-Teen Center is open to youth ages 13 to 18 on weekdays 3-6 p.m. Those under 18, will need parental permission.

