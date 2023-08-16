Reckless joyride leaves one dead

Teen death off of Canyon Lake Dr.
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An unconscious female was reported to the police on August 11, at 2721 Canyon Lake Drive. At around midnight, the police arrived and saw several bystanders surrounding and performing CPR on a teen. Police continued the life-saving measures until an emergency medical unit arrived.

The female, later identified as Sarah Erickson of Rapid City, was transported to the hospital.

After speaking to witnesses, police learned the incident happened after Erickson climbed on top of a pickup that was driving recklessly in the parking lot. At one point, the teen fell from the hood of the vehicle and became unresponsive.

On August 12, police were notified that Erickson had died in the hospital as a result of her injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by the RCPD’s Critical Accident Reconstruction Team (CART).

