RCPD: Parents guilty of speeding in school zones

By Keith Grant
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:31 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last school year we had parents reach out to us, they were concerned for their kid’s safety on their way to school.

People were speeding through school zones. The Rapid City Police Department increased their presence at schools and found those dropping off and picking up kids from school were guilty of speeding in school zones. While at the crosswalk, look for little kids. RCPD has another tip for those cell-phone-obsessed teens and adults.

“Since they’re coming back to school, they are distracted walking. So, put that electronic device down, and not walk distracted, and pay attention to your surroundings,” said Joshua Mcelroy, school resource officer, Rapid City Police Department

RCPD will be more visible at schools this year, especially in the first few weeks of school.

