Rapid City Arts Council expands Afterschool Art Club to include community artists

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Arts Council has announced the expansion of their Afterschool Art Club which will include a customized inclusive art program with the Rapid City Area Schools.

The RCAC is bringing back the afterschool art program at the Dahl Art Center to allow children to engage more with art where kids will be allowed to explore various techniques and learn about renowned artists’ masterpieces and the principles of art says, Jacquie Dietrich, Executive Director, Rapid City Arts Council. Dietrich adds the importance of creating ways to expose kids early to arts education, “It’s really important that kids have early exposure to art education because that’s where you realize the benefits of academic performance for creativity, skills, and well-being. The mission of the Arts Council is to provide arts opportunities that inspire, that are innovative, and that we can really champion and be a part of that in the community so providing art education for people of all ages and abilities is a part of what we do every day.”

Students will focus on a different art project each day, and Dietrich says, “Allowing them to be creative and explore their interests. These projects provide students with experiences in various artistic mediums, including photography, painting, printmaking, animation, drawing, and more.” The Afterschool Art Club will be on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 3:30-5:30 p.m. The RCAC will also continue the Early Release Friday Art Class once a month, 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Fridays when Rapid City Area Schools have an early release. Those classes will serve 1st through 3rd and 4th-7th grade students.

Art classes are led by artists and educators from the community like new art instructor, Julianne Doherty who looks forward to working with the kids, says “Students will get to explore their creative interest and will switch up the media, painting, drawing, we will go into animation, ceramics, and even photography and each one of those mediums will coincide with an artist, an element or principle of design.”

Dietrich adds, “Our goal is to ensure every child has the opportunity to participate in creative play and arts education. We offer a pay-what-you-can model to ensure every family can access arts education for their students. Art classes are led by artists and educators from the community. We welcome new instructors. The program is funded through generous donations from local businesses and donors. You can donate anytime by visiting our website.”

Parents and guardians can enroll their kids in the program by visiting rapidcityartscouncil.org, and by navigating to the education page.

