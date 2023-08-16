Meade School District makes bus routes safer

Meade School District updates bus routes ahead of the school year.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:14 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Earlier this year we told you about a concern Sturgis parents had about the way their kids were picked up and dropped off from school.

As the next school year approaches, so do some changes to the way buses in Sturgis operate.

The main concern from parents in the area was having children cross over busy roads to get home.

As of last week, the bus service in the Meade School District, Harlow’s, has instituted some changes that will go into effect this school year.

The changes include new routes that don’t require children to cross any roads to get home, new drivers, and an examination of all bus routes to determine if any others need to be updated.

One concerned parent says she welcomes the changes and hopes to see more.

“It definitely brings on a sense of relief because I personally witnessed my own son almost get hit by a semi because he was being made to cross four lanes of traffic. Knowing that they are not going to continue to put our children in danger is a huge relief,” said Catharine Van Dorn, a concerned parent in Sturgis.

Dorn says she would like to see more changes but this is a good start to reassure parents that care is being taken for their children.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennington County fatal crash
KTTC
Man on his way to Sturgis Rally arrested for terrorist threats
Over 500,000 people visit the rally annually.
Old and new bartenders are enjoying the Sturgis Rally just as much as the visitors
Five men were arrested on sex trafficking charges during the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Sturgis Rally sex trafficking sting snags men from Rapid City and Box Elder
The school and baseball drive that Cody Pipe On Head organized over the weekend is only phase...
Rapid City high school student launches drive to provide school supplies for less privileged students

Latest News

The owner of Caputa Alpaca hopes to welcome in more babies this year.
Caputa Alpaca welcomes new babies
This summer it was estimated that teens would make up one out five hires.
Schools are almost back in session which could negatively impact buisnesses
Medical marijuana on shelves in a dispensary.
To legalize or not to legalize, that is the question
Central States Fair ride inspections
The 2023 Central States Fair is almost here