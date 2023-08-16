Life is a highway, learn how to drive it safely

According to AAA, teens who take a driver's ed class lowered their risk of crashing by more...
According to AAA, teens who take a driver's ed class lowered their risk of crashing by more than 4%.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Learning how to drive is a rite of passage for many teenagers, but getting behind the wheel can be scary for parents and their children.

To ease those worries many teens are advised to take driver’s education before they take the wheel.

The class, which includes 30 hours of classroom instruction and 6 hours of driving instruction, helps teens feel more confident. Students are taught road safety, traffic laws, and how to avoid accidents.

Jerry Johnson, who works as a drivers education instructor says teens should understand the basic rules of the road before starting the class

“It’s helpful is they know the rules of the road, the basic regulations of stop lights, stop signs, turning arrows, you know those types of things. The more knowledge base they have before they actually go on the road the better,” added Johnson.

Additionally, an empty parking lot is the perfect place to practice, teens can understand the mechanics of the car and how to handle it before getting on the road.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennington County fatal crash
Taco Bell is celebrating the liberation of the Taco Tuesday trademark.
Taco Bell celebrates liberation of Taco Tuesday trademark by offering to pick up your taco tab
Some students will automatically get awarded part of the grant to help with supplies.
World famous rock band helping South Dakota college students
KTTC
Man on his way to Sturgis Rally arrested for terrorist threats
Hope Center's relocation plans stalled amid approval, appeals, and neighborhood concerns,...
Hope Center’s new location plans halted amidst community concerns

Latest News

The Rapid City Arts Council has announced the expansion of their Afterschool Art Club that will...
Rapid City Arts Council expands Afterschool Art Club to include community artists
Watch out for speed limit changes in school zones.
RCPD: Parents guilty of speeding in school zones
Kids riding their bicycles, with well-fitting helmets.
Safe back-to-school: Helmets and backpack tips
Some tips and tricks to get your child to school happy and healthy.
Good Morning Black Hills Goes Back to School