Hottest Day of the Year on Tap for Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight we will see temperatures drop into the upper 50s in Rapid City. A few spots getting into the low to mid 50s. Clear skies last through most of the night with the possibility of a few clouds mixing in after midnight. Tomorrow, a nicer day is expected with sunshine shining down all day long with completely blue skies. High temperatures will only get into the mid to upper 80s in Western South Dakota. A few locations in Northeast Wyoming will see temperatures in the 90s tomorrow. The real heat comes and will be prevalent on Friday. Friday, sunny skies remain with the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon in parts of Wyoming and Montana. South Dakota will be staying dry and hot. Temperatures soar into the upper 90s for most but Rapid City will likely hit the triple digits with high temperatures around 101.

Saturday, temperatures do not get as high in Rapid City, but 90s still remain with low to mid 90s expected across the area. Sunday, temperatures dip back down into the 80s for a nice end to the weekend. Perfect weather for the Central States Fair. Sunshine remains throughout the entire weekend with the chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm Saturday night. The start of the next work week on Monday looks to be slightly above average with highs in the upper 80s. The 80s continue into Tuesday where sunshine remains. Wednesday we work our way back into the 90s with sunshine.

