Hot and windy today; but even hotter Friday!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A weak front passes through today. The biggest affect will be to create breezy conditions. Some gusts could reach 35 mph or so from late morning and into the afternoon. Highs will be in the 90s.

Thursday will be a little “less hot” with highs in the 80s. Skies will be sunny with winds returning to the southeast.

Friday will be much warmer with highs near the triple digits for many! The forecast high for Rapid City is 100° and the record is 101° set back in 1959. If we hit 100 in Rapid City, it will be the first time this year for downtown. The Rapid City Regional Airport has seen one 100 degree this summer.

Temperatures stay hot this weekend with highs will be in the 80s and 90s. A few isolated afternoon storms will be possible with partly cloudy skies, but the activity will be quite isolated and most of us will stay dry.

Above normal temperatures stick around next week with highs in the 90s.

