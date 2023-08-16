Hot weather means Rapid City Fire Department and the National Weather Service are watching for fire danger

With hot dry weather expected over the next couple of days the concern for wild fires is...
With hot dry weather expected over the next couple of days the concern for wild fires is something that the Rapid City Fire Department and Rapid City National Weather Service will be watching through Labor Day Weekend.(kota/kevn)
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:21 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The weather pattern so far has led to a summer that has been slightly cooler and wetter. But as the heat continues to build and tall grasses dry out, the risk of wildfires can become a concern for communities in and around the Black Hills. Now that the weather pattern is shifting to hot and dry, we may start noticing some things starting to wilt.

Susan Sanders from the Rapid City National Weather Service said, “We’ve gone through a pretty quick change from the cool and wet that we had the last couple of weeks, especially during the rally, but now we’re going to be in a hot and dry pattern.” Large broadleaf trees will take longer to respond to changes in rain and temperature. However, tall wild grass can dry out at a rapid rate, especially when it is hot and windy.

Saunders added, “So it doesn’t take long, and especially this time of year when the grasses are going to be curing anyway, so we just need a hot, windy day and the moisture really decreases.”

As we head into the dry season, keeping your grass short and removing fuel sources such as Juniper trees and dry brush are good ways to keep your property and the surrounding grasslands safe. Precautions can also be taken when driving. “As we’re drying out, make sure that you’re not driving your pickups through dry grass or pulling trailers Make sure that your chains ain’t dragging. Stuff like that is going to go a long way with helping prevent any fires.” Rapid City Firefighter and Paramedic Darrell Strong said.

Strong added, “As summer winds down and throughout Labor Day weekend, just stay cognizant and be aware that we are getting hot and dry, and have a safe end of the summer.”

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reckless joyride leaves one dead
Pennington County fatal crash
Taco Bell is celebrating the liberation of the Taco Tuesday trademark.
Taco Bell celebrates liberation of Taco Tuesday trademark by offering to pick up your taco tab
Some students will automatically get awarded part of the grant to help with supplies.
World famous rock band helping South Dakota college students
KTTC
Man on his way to Sturgis Rally arrested for terrorist threats

Latest News

Exit blocked after semi crashed onto train, details and injuries unclear.
Semi crashes onto rail cars, I-90 exit 30 eastbound blocked
Texas plate on Central States Fair equipment
South Dakota law does not enforce carnival ride inspections
Sample house
Affordable housing coming to Rapid Valley
Rapid City Area Schools on keeping students safe.
Rapid City Area School District creates new position to keep schools safer