Hot weather means Rapid City Fire Department and the National Weather Service are watching for fire danger

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The weather pattern so far has led to a summer that has been slightly cooler and wetter. But as the heat continues to build and tall grasses dry out, the risk of wildfires can become a concern for communities in and around the Black Hills. Now that the weather pattern is shifting to hot and dry, we may start noticing some things starting to wilt.

Susan Sanders from the Rapid City National Weather Service said, “We’ve gone through a pretty quick change from the cool and wet that we had the last couple of weeks, especially during the rally, but now we’re going to be in a hot and dry pattern.” Large broadleaf trees will take longer to respond to changes in rain and temperature. However, tall wild grass can dry out at a rapid rate, especially when it is hot and windy.

Saunders added, “So it doesn’t take long, and especially this time of year when the grasses are going to be curing anyway, so we just need a hot, windy day and the moisture really decreases.”

As we head into the dry season, keeping your grass short and removing fuel sources such as Juniper trees and dry brush are good ways to keep your property and the surrounding grasslands safe. Precautions can also be taken when driving. “As we’re drying out, make sure that you’re not driving your pickups through dry grass or pulling trailers Make sure that your chains ain’t dragging. Stuff like that is going to go a long way with helping prevent any fires.” Rapid City Firefighter and Paramedic Darrell Strong said.

Strong added, “As summer winds down and throughout Labor Day weekend, just stay cognizant and be aware that we are getting hot and dry, and have a safe end of the summer.”

