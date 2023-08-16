RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today was the big day, Good Morning Black Hills went back to school to help families get back in the swing of things. As kids head to school this year, parents listen up cause we’ve got an incredible lineup of information for parents, kids, and the entire family, and our team of experts today will be your guide back to school. We have safety tips, creative kids lunchbox with helpful healthy snack ideas, a checklist for parents, a fun science experiment that you can do with your kids, and the do’s and don’ts of a driving test to what the cool kids in school are wearing to school. Tune in to get your kids out the door, ready and packed up for school all before the bell rings. Class is in session!

For more information please watch the videos below:

Watch Rapid City Public School Superintendent Nicole Swigart’s interview as she welcomes students back to school and shares new updates and valuable information for the upcoming school year.

For parents, Shelley Mitchell, Counselor at Douglas High School talks about suggestions parents can do to help support their child during test taking and exam time as they prepare for school. She has some great recommendations on what parents can do to help their child beat test-taking anxiety.

As part of Good Morning Black Hills Goes Back to School, Pascal Britton from South Dakota Mines provided a fun experiment for all ages that can be done at home. Tune in to see Britton make elephant toothpaste, don’t forget your goggles.

Growing up, learning how to drive is a rite of passage that many teenagers look forward to but getting behind the wheel comes with a lot of responsibility and practice. Cyle Clark goes behind the wheel with tips and tricks on how you can help prepare your teen for driving.

For parents who are in the stores perusing aisles in grocery stores looking for those perfect snacks for their kids to send them off to school and giving them a jump with a healthy breakfast, Errin’s Eats has the perfect breakfast snack ideas for you.

Fashion trends for school this year from rocking backpacks to blinged-out jean jackets find out what kids will be wearing this year from our fashion expert Duwana Twobulls and her fashionistas.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.