Caputa Alpaca welcomes new babies

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Caputa Alpaca farm, about 14 miles outside of Rapid City, has some little ones running around their ranch

After about 11 to 12 months of pregnancy, four mama alpacas gave birth to babies, weighing in at a hefty 19 to 20 pounds.

Glenn Lepp, owner of Caputa Alpaca, said he started out with 17 alpacas and now has around 80.

Alpacas can mate at any time of the year, however, Lepp said he lets them mate in the fall so the babies aren’t too hot or cold.

“We’ve only got four so far, but we like them later in the year basically cause the flies get so bad, and they’re hard to control and they chew on their ears and nose,” said Lepp.

Caputa Alpaca is open to the public and Lepp said he hopes to have four or five more alpaca babies born this year.

And what is a baby alpaca called? Cria.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.