The 2023 Central States Fair is almost here

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 78th Central States Fair and Rodeo kicks off this Friday at noon.

Vendors and fair staff have already begun setting up for the big event.

The general manager of the Central States Fair, Ron Jeffries said staff, the board of directors, and volunteers have been working on this event since the end of last year’s fair.

Jefferies said he is pleased with the operation so far and everything is on track for a great and safe turnout. Carnival Americana, which partners with the Central States Fairgrounds has already arrived and staff has gotten straight to work.

“They get here about a week early. Which is fantastic for the fair industry because it gives them the time to lay out their rides, set everything up to clean everything, and do all their safety inspections. They’re not rushed jumping from one venue to the next to try and get set up on time. It really does provide a much safer environment for our carnival and we’re very proud of that fact,” Jeffries said.

Jeffries said safety is their number one priority.

The Central States Fair has always held a no-weapons policy, but this year they are implementing metal detectors, additional security crew as well as more lighting around the carnival and parking lots.

“It’s a family-friendly event. We see people from all across the state that come back out and get a chance to catch up with people we haven’t seen for maybe a year since last year. But they come out they enjoy their time here, they have fun with their families and then it’s back to school,” Jefferies said.

The fair will run through Aug. 26.

Tickets purchased in advance of events include gate admission. To purchase tickets for the Central States Fair online click here.

