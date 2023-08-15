Summer travel starts to decline

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Although traveling expenses including hotels and car rentals are increasing, airline fares are lower than they were compared to last year, and pre-pandemic times, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Labor Day is just a few weeks away, there is a short time span to plan for a cheaper getaway until the holiday season starts.

“What we’re seeing now is that the airfares are dropping, airlines are adding new routes, more airlines are filling up their rosters with pilots, so they get to add new flights. Fall is a great time to travel, it’s always been a wonderful time to get away,” said Rhonda Keller, district director AAA South Dakota.

Although other traveling expenses have increased and flights have decreased, travelers can still expect to pay more than pre-pandemic prices.

