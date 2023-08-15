Summer travel starts to decline

With summer travel winding down, and school starting soon, the cost of flights is starting to decline.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:14 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Although traveling expenses including hotels and car rentals are increasing, airline fares are lower than they were compared to last year, and pre-pandemic times, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Labor Day is just a few weeks away, there is a short time span to plan for a cheaper getaway until the holiday season starts.

“What we’re seeing now is that the airfares are dropping, airlines are adding new routes, more airlines are filling up their rosters with pilots, so they get to add new flights. Fall is a great time to travel, it’s always been a wonderful time to get away,” said Rhonda Keller, district director AAA South Dakota.

Although other traveling expenses have increased and flights have decreased, travelers can still expect to pay more than pre-pandemic prices.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KTTC
Man on his way to Sturgis Rally arrested for terrorist threats
Over 35 years have passed since rally bikers began submitting their bikes to the Rats Hole...
Uniquely designed motorcycles go on display for the 35th Rats Hole Custom Chopper Show
Rapid City man arrested after leading police officers on a high speed chase
Pennington County fatal crash
Five men were arrested on sex trafficking charges during the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Sturgis Rally sex trafficking sting snags men from Rapid City and Box Elder

Latest News

Meet Brouton this week's Black Hills Fox pet of the week.
Pet of the Week: Brouton
Drainage ditch
EPA approves $248,000 for rainwater collection in South Dakota
Attorney General’s office releases explanation for repealed medical marijuana program
Weed in grow house
Recreational Marijuana could be on the ballot soon