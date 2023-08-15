Riding to Devil’s Tower to raise scholarship money for Rapid City students

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On March 21, 2020, Jamie Zepp of Rapid City lost his life at the age of 45 years old. Having worked with Zepp for several years at KOTA & KEVN News, Anchor Alicia Garcia wanted to find ways to honor her colleague and beloved friend.

At the time of his unfortunate death, Zepp was working on a book about his latest adventure, hiking the entire Appalachian Trail totaling 2190.9 miles from Georgia to Maine. In describing Zepp, Garcia says he was one of the most gracious people, and she enjoyed working with him for all those years. Garcia says, “He was always a tremendous part of our community, he always did charity work, was always out there in the community, he was out there and one of the most positive people I’ve ever met in my life and was always up for something.”

Garcia decided to continue Zepp’s dream and keep his memory alive, by posthumously having his book published, “Modern Odyssey”. This year for the first time, Garcia and friends have put together a motorcycle ride to benefit Zepp’s Memorial Scholarship. On Sunday, August 20, bikers are invited to participate in the fundraising ride beginning at Central High School and riding to Devils Tower. Garcia says, “All proceeds will go towards this scholarship that has been set up in his name. The college scholarship will benefit a Rapid City Central High School graduate. This is a one-time $4,000 scholarship to be awarded to a graduating senior at Central High School.” Bikers and participants are asked to arrive at Central at 10 a.m. and the ride will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

On Zepp’s website, it says, “He made life better. Each of the days he spent here on earth was devoted to tending to his relationships and to the internal growth of the spirit. He woke up with the thought that today he was going to give his best to the world. And he did. He laughed, he inspired, and he encouraged those around him. He challenged himself by trying things he did not think he could do.”

Jamie graduated from Rapid City Central High School in 1992 lettering in football and wrestling. In 1996, he graduated from the University of South Dakota (Vermillion) with a Mass Communication Degree. During that time, he joined the South Dakota Air National Guard serving 4 years.

Jamie then began working as a Television News/Sports Director for KOTA Territory News and then later for KEVN TV in Rapid City. He worked in television for over 20 years achieving an Emmy Award. Looking for a new adventure, he spent six months hiking the entire Appalachian Trail totaling 2190.9 miles. Jamie was in the process of writing a book describing his trail experience, hoping to have it published and start a writing career. His last text message said that he had finished his final rewrite. More than anything, Jamie hoped that others could find their own truths within and be inspired by the pages of his book. Sadly, Jamie died shortly after he sent that text.

To see the full interview, watch the video above.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.