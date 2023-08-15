RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you need an energetic companion to head out for a hike in the hills or just one to curl up by the fire with, meet Brouton, this week’s Black Hills Fox pet of the week.

Brouton is a 3-year-old shepherd mix and he spends his days with his tail wagging. He always looking for a treat, and wants a large family to take him home. He can’t help that his energy is boundless but with the right people, he does like to take a load off after a long day.

Whether it’s a game of tug of war or just a walk in the park, Brouton is bound to be your new best friend.

You can find him at the Humane Society of the Black Hills, open every day at 11 a.m.

