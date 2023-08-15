Hot and Breezy Tomorrow but the Heat Wave Continues to End the Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

A mild night in store for tonight. Low temperatures drop into the 60s widespread across the area. Clear skies continue to dominate the night sky. Tomorrow, hot and breezy conditions take over. We will see some clouds push through throughout the day but mostly sunny skies will remain. winds could be blowing at around 20 to 25 mph throughout the afternoon, gusting to over 30 mph. High temperatures in the afternoon will be in the mid 90s.

Thursday our winds shift from out of the north, bringing us average temperatures in the mid 80s. Enjoy these temperatures, because they wont stick around. The heat wave is back in full swing by Friday where completely sunny skies allow us to warm up into the triple digits by the afternoon. If Rapid City hits 100 ,it will be the first time this year. Saturday we will be back in the low to mid 90s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday is looking like a repeat of Saturday with mid 90s and mostly sunny skies.

The start of next week, mostly sunny skies remain with temperatures still toppling over the 90 degree mark in Rapid City. Low 90s are expected on Monday and Tuesday.

