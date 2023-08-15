Attorney General’s office releases explanation for repealed medical marijuana program

By Ezra Garcia
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:12 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office has released the final explanation for a proposed initiated measure that seeks to repeal the state’s Medical Marijuana Program.

The proposal was put forward by Travis Ismay of Newell. Attorney General Marty Jackley has remained neutral on the matter and provided a fair and unbiased explanation of the proposed constitutional amendment to assist voters.

If passed, this measure would abolish the medical marijuana program that was approved by voters in the 2020 general election. The repeal would criminalize all activities related to marijuana, including possession, use, cultivation, sale, manufacture, and sale of marijuana products. You can find the ballot explanation here.

In order for the proposed constitutional amendment to be added to the 2024 general ballot, it must first gather and receive approval from 17,509 valid signatures, which will be reviewed by the South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office. To pass the measure, a majority of votes cast during the general election will be necessary.

After receiving a total of 48 comments during the proposed amendment’s 10-day comment period, the Attorney General reviewed all comments and drafted an explanation accordingly. State law mandates that the Attorney General provide a title and explanation for every initiated measure, initiated constitutional amendment, constitutional amendment proposed by the Legislature, or referred measure that may appear on an election ballot.

For more information regarding ballot measures, please visit the Secretary of State’s website.

