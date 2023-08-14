Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma

An official with Toledo Public Schools said the woman was half a credit short of graduating.
By Carli Petrus and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:55 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – The Toledo Public Schools system recently informed a woman in Ohio she never actually graduated high school when she received her diploma in 2007.

Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster but said she still has a blurry picture of it from the graduation ceremony.

She only learned it wasn’t valid after trying to apply for some college classes.

“It’s like a slap in the face for my mom and dad because she worked hard to get her kids to graduate. That was her one dying wish before she left this earth,” Tatum said.

Tatum said the school system claims it has no records stating she was part of any graduation ceremony.

They did, however, have records showing she was half a credit short from graduation – which isn’t good enough for any college Tatum said she’s hoping to attend.

“It’s not my fault. I did nothing but come to school, learn, get my diploma, and go off to college to better myself,” Tatum said. “I want to continue to better myself, but they’re holding me back, and I don’t appreciate that. I don’t and I need them to fix that.”

She said the school district suggested Tatum get her GED, but she does not think that is fair. Tatum is hoping this can somehow get resolved soon and she can move on with her life.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

